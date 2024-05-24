ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

It will significantly improve the situation in the electricity market and resolve the issue of debts: Cabinet of Ministers approves draft law

It will significantly improve the situation in the electricity market and resolve the issue of debts: Cabinet of Ministers approves draft law

Kyiv  •  UNN

 14206 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law to improve the situation in the electricity market and settle debts in the balancing market by creating special accounts for different entities to ensure an acceptable level of payments, reduce debts to Ukrenergo and increase the stability of the power system.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law that will significantly improve the situation in the electricity market and resolve the issue of debts in the balancing market. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Today we will approve a draft law that will significantly improve the situation in the electricity market and resolve the issue of debts in the balancing market. We propose to create special accounts for a wide range of entities, which will ensure an acceptable level of payments. This will help reduce debts to Ukrenergo and improve the stability of our power system

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Taras Melnychuk, a government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on Telegram that the draft law is aimed at improving payment discipline in the electricity market by opening current accounts with a special mode of use by certain electricity market participants and introducing an appropriate algorithm for distributing funds from such accounts.

The draft law provides for: establishing an obligation for electricity suppliers to open current accounts with a special regime of use, to which payment for services provided in the electricity market will be made; empowering the Regulator to establish an algorithm for the distribution of funds from current accounts with a special regime of use of electricity suppliers; enabling consumers whose facilities are classified as critical infrastructure facilities to open a current account with a special regime of use to avoid the termination of electricity supply. 

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolutionobliging regional power distribution companies to ensure a uniform and fair order of blackouts. Critical infrastructure facilities, hospitals, military enterprises, and enterprises performing mobilization tasks will have priority power supply. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
telegramTelegram
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
polandPoland

