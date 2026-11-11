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It was not only about security guarantees, but also about broader formats involving Europeans — Zelenskyy on the report from Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

Zelenskyy reported on preparations for a new exchange, Ukraine’s security guarantees, and broader negotiating formats involving Europe.

It was not only about security guarantees, but also about broader formats involving Europeans — Zelenskyy on the report from Abu Dhabi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had heard a report on the outcomes of the meetings in Abu Dhabi and identified three most important points — a humanitarian agreement, views on security guarantees, and broader formats for further work, UNN reports.

Our team briefed us on the outcomes of the meetings in Abu Dhabi with the American and Russian sides, as well as on the results of coordination with the European partners present in the Emirates. First: an important humanitarian agreement on preparing a new exchange. Second: the sides discussed their views on providing security guarantees, and the first step must be ending this war and providing security guarantees for Ukraine. Third: they discussed broader formats for further work with the participation of Europeans 

- Zelenskyy said.

Umerov named the main outcome of the talks in Abu Dhabi and added that "a lot of difficult work" lies ahead11.11.26, 15:20 • 1188 views

Additional information

On November 11, two-day peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and russia concluded in Abu Dhabi. The second day of the talks lasted about two hours.

As reported by the government’s Center for Strategic Communications, the sides had reportedly discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war in a 1,000-for-1,000 or 1,500-for-1,500 format the previous day. And today, November 11, the participants reportedly planned to discuss de-escalation, the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, energy, and other military issues.

The second day of the talks in Abu Dhabi was expected to address the issue of territories, Politico noted.

The Ukrainian delegation, headed by Rustem Umerov, identifies the cessation of hostilities, reliable security guarantees, economic recovery, and humanitarian steps as key priorities.

Antonina Tumanova

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