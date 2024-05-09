It is not in the national interest: Britain has not agreed on a pandemic agreement with the WHO

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74124 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105700 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148653 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152832 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249404 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173886 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165176 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44387 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39285 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33207 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57713 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51728 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249404 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225383 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211548 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224166 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74124 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51728 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57713 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112703 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113614 views
It is not in the national interest: Britain has not agreed on a pandemic agreement with the WHO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19725 views

The United Kingdom refuses to sign a global pandemic treaty with the WHO, citing concerns about having to give up a fifth of its vaccines.

The United Kingdom refuses to sign a global agreement to combat the pandemic - the United Kingdom says it is not ready to give a fifth of its vaccines. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph and Reuters.

Details

The United Kingdom refuses to sign a global agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight the pandemic, as the country says it will have to give away a fifth of its vaccines.

We will only support the agreement and accept it on behalf of the UK if it is in the national interest and respects national sovereignty

- said a representative of the UK Department of Health and Social Care in an interview with Reuters.

Context

The new pact and a series of updates to existing WHO pandemic rules are designed to strengthen the world's defense against emerging pathogens after the COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of millions of people.

One of the main points of disagreement between rich and developing countries is the sensitive issue of equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines.

Countries are due to finalize negotiations on the agreement on May 10 in order to adopt it at the WHO annual meeting later this month.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that countries must agree to the agreement by the deadline to help fight future pandemics.

AddendumAddendum

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has filed a request to withdraw the European authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine, according to the European drug regulator. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine received the green light from the EMA in January 2021.

Image

Partial results from the first major trial that Britain relied on to authorize the vaccine were marred by a manufacturing error that researchers did not immediately recognize. Insufficient data on the protection of the elderly with the vaccine led some countries to initially limit its use to younger populations, and then reverse their decision.

Billions of doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine were distributed in poorer countries under a UN-coordinated program. Later studies showed that the more expensive messenger RNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna offered better protection.

The Ministry of Health is stepping up immunization efforts to get unvaccinated children up to date: Kuzin explains the situation08.05.24, 19:12 • 23049 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

