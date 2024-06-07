ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

It became known who will represent Italy at the peace summit

It became known who will represent Italy at the peace summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23478 views

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will represent Ukraine at the peace summit, which Ukraine organized in Switzerland on June 15-16.

At the peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, Italy will be represented by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. This was stated by the minister himself, writes Rai, reports UNN.   

Details

The Italian Foreign Minister said that he will personally attend the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland.

I will be at the Peace Conference of Ukraine in Switzerland

- declared Tajani.

He is confident that in the event of a domestic situation, when Ukraine resists the Russian offensive, the world will be able to force Putin to sit down at the peace negotiating table.

At the same time, the Italian official assured that  "we should not return to the hypothesis of the Third World War." According to him, supporting Ukraine does not mean fighting with Russia

Addition

At least 107 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the peace summit. This was stated by press secretary of the president of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov.

Recall 

Argentine President Javier Miley will not attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16, preferring instead to stay in Argentina during national holidays.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
antonio-tajaniAntonio Tajani
argentinaArgentina
switzerlandSwitzerland
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

