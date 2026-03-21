ISW: Russia offered the US to stop data exchange with Iran in exchange for isolating Ukraine

The Kremlin is trying to use intelligence sharing with Iran as a bargaining chip in its war against Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and a key Kremlin negotiator, during his March 11 meeting in Miami with former senior advisor to US President Jared Kushner and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, proposed that Russia cease intelligence sharing with Iran if the United States also ceased intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The US rejected Dmitriev's proposal. ... Russia has made various proposals regarding Iran to the United States, including a proposal for Iran to transfer its enriched uranium to Russia, but the US has rejected all proposals - analysts indicate.

ISW reminds that, according to the WSJ, Russia provides Iran with satellite imagery, drone technology, and consultations to support Iran's strike campaign against Israeli and American forces in the Middle East.

Recall

According to Politico, Russia offered the Trump team to stop aid to Iran in exchange for isolating Ukraine from US data. The Trump administration rejected this Russian proposal.

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