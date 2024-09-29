Israel strikes dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli army (IDF) struck dozens of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Defense Forces have struck hundreds of Hezbollah terrorist targets across Lebanon. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Israeli Defense Forces.

The IDF continues to strike Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon. Over the past few hours, the IAF (Israeli Air Force - ed.) has struck dozens of Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon, including rocket launchers aimed at Israel, weapons storage facilities, and additional Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure - the statement said.

It is also reported that over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Defense Forces have struck hundreds of Hezbollah terrorist targets across Lebanon.

"The Israeli Defense Forces continue to act to weaken and destroy Hezbollah's capabilities," the statement said.

Addendum

On Saturday evening, September 28, the Houthis fired a surface-to-surface missile at Tel Aviv Airport . This happened as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to the country.

The Israeli army (IDF) announced the killing of Hezbollah rocket commander Mohammed Ali Ismail, his deputy Hussein Ahmad Ismail and several other commanders in southern Lebanon.