Iryna Kolyadenko wins gold at the European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, two more Ukrainian athletes win bronze

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93372 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109627 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152363 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156188 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252256 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174570 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165762 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226897 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40468 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74930 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43037 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35748 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68354 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252256 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225279 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93361 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74930 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113314 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114194 views
Iryna Kolyadenko wins gold at the European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, two more Ukrainian athletes win bronze

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27451 views

Ukraine's women's freestyle wrestling team won one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, with Iryna Kolyadenko winning gold in the 65 kg category.

Ukrainian wrestler Iryna Kolyadenko has won gold at the European Wrestling Championships currently taking place in Bucharest. In addition, on this day, two more of our athletes won bronze medals at the same championship. In total, the women's national wrestling team of Ukraine finished the European Championships 2024 with six awards. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Ukraine's first gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, Romania. It was won by our bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games, Iryna Kolyadenko, in the 65 kg weight category.

- reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

In the final fight, Kolyadenko defeated the Romanian representative, Caterina Zelenykh, with a score of 6-0. It is noted that Zelenykh  previously played for the Ukrainian national team.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry, on the same day our wrestlers won two more bronze medals.

"Solomiya Vynnyk won bronze in the 57 kg weight category.

This is her second medal at the European Championships after the silver medal in Rome 2020.

Yulia Tkach-Ostapchuk won another medal in the 62 kg weight class. This is the 34-year-old athlete's 9th medal at the continental championships.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine has calculated that the Ukrainian women's freestyle wrestling team has won a total of six medals at the 2024 European Championships. Our athletes will take home one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

"Congratulations to our medalists and their coaches! We will continue to cheer for Ukrainian freestyle wrestlers at the European Championships. The competitions will last until February 18," the sports department reminded.

Ukrainian weightlifter Kamila Konotop becomes absolute European champion for the third time14.02.24, 21:04 • 27765 views

Earlier, Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships. The 33-year-old from Kyiv defeated Islam Abbasov from Azerbaijan in the bronze medal fight

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
bukharestBucharest
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

