Iryna Kolyadenko wins gold at the European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, two more Ukrainian athletes win bronze

Ukrainian wrestler Iryna Kolyadenko has won gold at the European Wrestling Championships currently taking place in Bucharest. In addition, on this day, two more of our athletes won bronze medals at the same championship. In total, the women's national wrestling team of Ukraine finished the European Championships 2024 with six awards. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Ukraine's first gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest, Romania. It was won by our bronze medalist at the 2020 Olympic Games, Iryna Kolyadenko, in the 65 kg weight category. - reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

In the final fight, Kolyadenko defeated the Romanian representative, Caterina Zelenykh, with a score of 6-0. It is noted that Zelenykh previously played for the Ukrainian national team.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry, on the same day our wrestlers won two more bronze medals.

"Solomiya Vynnyk won bronze in the 57 kg weight category.

This is her second medal at the European Championships after the silver medal in Rome 2020.

Yulia Tkach-Ostapchuk won another medal in the 62 kg weight class. This is the 34-year-old athlete's 9th medal at the continental championships.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine has calculated that the Ukrainian women's freestyle wrestling team has won a total of six medals at the 2024 European Championships. Our athletes will take home one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

"Congratulations to our medalists and their coaches! We will continue to cheer for Ukrainian freestyle wrestlers at the European Championships. The competitions will last until February 18," the sports department reminded.

Earlier, Ukrainian wrestler Zhan Beleniuk won bronze at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships. The 33-year-old from Kyiv defeated Islam Abbasov from Azerbaijan in the bronze medal fight