Iran attacked oil refineries in Israeli Haifa with missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Iranian missiles hit Haifa oil refineries during a massive shelling. Rescue services report no casualties.
Iran launched a missile strike on Israel, with oil refineries in Haifa coming under attack, UNN reports, citing the Times of Israel.
Details
During the latest missile attack on Israel by Iran, oil refineries in Haifa were hit.
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Emergency services report no casualties.