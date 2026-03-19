Iran attacked oil refineries in Israeli Haifa with missiles

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Russia's mobilization plans - why 409,000 new recruits do not pose a major threat

EU considers extending temporary protection for Ukrainians for a sixth year - Euractiv

Orban at the EU summit refused to unblock 90 billion euros for Ukraine and denied any connection with the elections - Politico

EU leaders expect the swift adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

NBU refrains from lowering the key policy rate due to inflation - maintains 15%

General Staff confirms damage to facilities of Russian Almaz-Antey concern in Crimea

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Will Ukrainians return home after the war?

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NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov

Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20

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