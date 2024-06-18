$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12608 views

Involved soldiers in the construction of a mansion: court sets UAH 2 million bail for the commander of the territorial defense force "South"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32245 views

The commander of the territorial defense troops "South" received UAH 2 million bail for abuse of office and involvement of soldiers in the construction of his estate while receiving combat payments.

Involved soldiers in the construction of a mansion: court sets UAH 2 million bail for the commander of the territorial defense force "South"

Kyiv District Court of Odesa imposed a preventive measure on the commander of the territorial defense forces "South" in the form of 2 million hryvnias bail. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

The prosecutor's office is currently preparing an appeal, as the prosecution asked the court to impose a 60-day detention on the commander with bail set at UAH 5 million.

The SBI reminded that the official involved three servicemen in the construction of his estate back in 2023. They spent more than a year building a house for the chief, while receiving additional payments for allegedly performing combat missions on the front line.

NACP checked more than 500 TCC officials: the agency found only 8 violators21.05.24, 15:07 • 23313 views

So, on June 3, 2024, SBI officers in cooperation with the SBU served a notice of suspicion to the commander of the Regional Directorate of the Territorial Defense Forces "South". 

Commander was served with a notice of suspicion of abuse of power that caused significant damage under martial law (part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 12 years in prison for his actions

- the SBI summarized.

Recall

In Odesa, law enforcement officers exposed an official of the Primorsky RTC and JV of Odesa who organized a multimillion-dollar scheme to make money on men who wanted to avoid mobilization

