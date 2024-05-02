Invitations to the Global Peace Summit sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations - Yermak

Invitations to the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland this summer, have been sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations. The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

You know, the invitations have just been sent out. Invitations have been sent to more than 150 countries and international organizations. It's too early to talk about confirmation, about the number of countries that will participate, but I can tell you for sure that these are countries from all continents. And of course, these are countries from the Global South, the so-called - Yermak said.

He noted that Ukraine expects a large presence of countries to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

This is very important, because it will be another confirmation that today all these countries are not just concerned about the war in Ukraine, but also concerned about a truly just peace, and concerned that today without the victory of Ukraine, without the victory of a just peace in Ukraine, it is impossible to believe that the same thing will not happen in any corner of our planet. A just peace is important to us, and it is this just peace that the leaders will talk about at the summit in Switzerland - Yermak added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said yesterday that the final touches in the preparations for the Global Peace Summit had been agreed upon, and also announced a lot of non-public work with partners.

Switzerland confirmed that on June 15 and 16, 2024, it is organizing the Ukraine Peace Summit in Burgenstock, indicating that "Russia is not invited at this stage" and that the summit aims to "jointly define a roadmap on how to engage both sides in the future peace process.