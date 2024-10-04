Invaders advance in several frontline areas - DeepState

On the front line, the occupiers advanced near Tsukuryno, Katerynivka, Kolesnykivka and Toretsk. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts in these areas. Also today, the occupants are actively attacking in the Lyman sector.

General Staff: 132 combat engagements took place, occupants concentrate attacks on Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions