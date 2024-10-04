Invaders advance in several frontline areas - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, enemy troops advanced near Tsukuryno, Katerynivka, Kolesnykivka and Toretsk.
Recall
According to the General Staff, the situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense, with the enemy concentrating its main offensive efforts in these areas. Also today, the occupants are actively attacking in the Lyman sector.
