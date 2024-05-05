ukenru
International Midwives' Day, World Hand Hygiene Day, Cartoonists' Day. What else can be celebrated on May 5

International Midwives' Day, World Hand Hygiene Day, Cartoonists' Day. What else can be celebrated on May 5

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105200 views

Today, on May 5, midwives celebrate their professional holiday in many countries around the world. Midwifery is considered the oldest branch of medicine. The first information about midwives appeared in ancient Egypt.

Today, on May 5, midwives celebrate their professional holiday in many countries of the world, UNN reports.

Midwifery is considered the oldest branch of medicine. The first information about dragonflies appeared in ancient Egypt.

In ancient Greece, to become a midwife, a woman had to give birth herself. Midwifery became an independent science in the 13th century in France. It was then that a separate ward for women who were preparing to become mothers began to function there.

Every day, about 400 thousand births take place on our planet. And the same number of midwives take newborn babies in their arms for the first time and inform new mothers about the birth of a girl or a boy.

Since 2008, at the initiative of the United Nations, WHO and UNICEF, many countries around the world have been holding events on May 5 to mark World Hand Hygiene Day.

The goal of the event is to stop outbreaks of infectious diseases and remind people of the need for personal hygiene. This easy procedure is an important moment to take care of health and even save lives. Hands should be washed at least after a walk, after using the toilet, and before eating. This can help prevent intestinal infections, cholera, helminthiasis, typhoid, and dysentery.

Also today, events are taking place on the occasion of the International Day for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

15% of the world's population  has a disability. The main goal of today's event is to eradicate harassment of people with disabilities.

The events being held today are intended to draw public attention to discrimination against people with disabilities, which, in particular, manifests itself in difficulties in finding employment and lack of access to education.

It is also fashionable to celebrate Cartoonists' Day on May 5. The event is dedicated to The Yellow Kid cartoon, which was published on May 5, 1985.

This is an American comic strip created by Richard Outko. It was published in newspapers and later turned into a color cartoon. Although the comic is about a little boy, it is intended for an adult audience.

Today, everyone honors cartoonists and their works, which bring humor and emotions to people's lives and make them look at the world differently.

Today, fans of fine alcoholic beverages can join the celebration of the International Sauvignon Blanc White Wine Day.

Sauvignon Blanc is a green-skinned grape variety that is grown in many wine regions around the world. It is known for its bright, spicy flavors and aromas of citrus, tropical fruits and fresh herbs.

In addition to celebrating Easter, Orthodox Christians today honor the memory of the holy martyr Irene of Macedonia.

According to legend, from a young age she decided to devote her life to serving the Lord and converted more than three thousand people to Christianity. For this, the pagans hated her: they captured her, tortured her for a long time and brutally, and then executed her.

Iryna, Oleksandra, Oleksandr, and Yakiv celebrate their name days on May 5.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

