International Day of Peace, Zero Emission Day, Mini Golf Day. What else can be celebrated on September 21

Today, on September 21, millions of people on our planet can join the events on the occasion of the International Day of Peace. The event was launched by the United Nations in 1981, UNN writes.

The organized social movement for peace began in 1815 in the United States. In 1843, the first International Peace Congress was held in London.

By 1914, there were about 160 different organizations around the world that aimed to fight for peace. However, they all failed to prevent the outbreak of World War I. After it ended, the League of Nations was created, an organization that was supposed to become an international arbiter in resolving political disputes between states, but it

failed to cope with its tasks, and with the outbreak of World War II, it virtually ceased to exist.

In 1945, the League of Nations was replaced by the United Nations. The confrontation between the United States and the soviet union quickly led to the Cold War. At the same time, military conflicts arose between different states almost every year. During the Cuban missile crisis, the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

In 1981, the International Day of Peace was introduced at the initiative of the United Nations, and since 2001 it has been celebrated annually on September 21. The following year, the Peace Day was officially celebrated in Ukraine.

Unfortunately, the UN's constant calls for peace did not prevent russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has become the bloodiest military conflict in Europe since World War II.

Today you can also join the Zero Emission Day. The idea to celebrate this event originated in Canada in the 80s of the twentieth century.

On this day, everyone can contribute to the reduction of combustion products in the atmosphere in any way they can. In particular, leave your car at home and walk or use a bicycle instead.

It is also proposed to reduce electricity consumption on this day, as a significant portion of electricity is generated by thermal power plants that run on fossil fuels.

Every year on September 21, the European Cooperation Day is celebrated. The event is supported by the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European Committee of the Regions.

The event aims to maximize economic, political, and cultural cooperation between different parts of Europe. Every year, the EU allocates about ten billion euros for various cooperation programs.

Sports and outdoor enthusiasts can join the Mini Golf Day today.

Mini-golf appeared in Scotland in the nineteenth century. At that time, it was considered indecent for women to lift a club above shoulder height. Because of this, women could not join the game on traditional lawns.

The first mini-golf course was built in 1867 in St. Andrews. But back then, people were not particularly interested in the new sport.

Mini-golf gained popularity in the first half of the twentieth century, when it began to be played in continental Europe, and especially in the United States.

Also, on September 21, many countries are holding events to mark International Alzheimer's Awareness Day.

Alzheimer's disease is a type of senile dementia that occurs in people aged 65 and older. It is characterized by memory loss, mental slowdown, speech impairment, etc.

Although the disease affects almost 50% of elderly people, a cure has not yet been invented and its causes are not known for certain.

Another medical event today is World Marrow Donor Day.

Until the second half of the twentieth century, leukemia and lymphoma were considered incurable diseases. This all changed when Donnall Thomas performed a successful bone marrow transplant in 1969, for which he later received the Nobel Prize.

This treatment requires a donor who agrees to give a certain amount of his or her hematopoietic stem cells from the bone marrow. Cell sampling takes place over several hours under endotracheal anesthesia. After that, the person needs medical rehabilitation. But despite all the possible risks and discomfort, about five million such donors are registered worldwide.

In Ukraine, on the third Saturday of September, surgeons, pharmacists, inventors and innovators celebrate their professional holidays.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Apostle of the 70th Century, Kondraty.

Born in Anatolia, Kondratios believed in Christ and witnessed the crucifixion of Jesus. He preached faith in the Lord and became the first bishop in Athens.

Kondratius wrote a famous work in defense of Christianity before the pagan emperor Hadrian, the Apology.

The pagans persecuted Kondrat. He was captured, stoned, and thrown into prison, where he died of starvation.

Name days on September 21 are celebrated by Kindrat, Ivan, and Heorhii.