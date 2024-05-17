Intermediaries in third countries through which Russia purchases goods for weapons production must be counteracted - Yermak-McFall Group

In order to minimize the volume of supplies to Russia of goods for the production of weapons, it is necessary to strengthen sanctions pressure and export controls on companies in third countries. This is stated in the new Action Plan for further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia - Action Plan 3.0, which was presented by the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia, headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Director of the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Ambassador Michael McFaul, UNN reports .

The document notes that many of the goods used by Russia to produce weapons are manufactured by order of companies of the sanctions coalition in third countries. Therefore, it is also important to ensure that export controls in all jurisdictions are applied extraterritorially.

Yermak-McFaul Group: Russia is not finding alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. Sanctions need to be strengthened

In addition, measures should be taken against intermediaries. In particular, companies in China, Turkey, the UAE, as well as in the Caucasus and Central Asia, through which Russia purchases dual-use goods.

They (the countries of the sanctions coalition - ed.) can do this by imposing sanctions on organizations that have facilitated export control violations involving any companies or individuals from the coalition countries. If done comprehensively (i.e., going beyond the current partial approach that targets only a small number of such companies), consistently (i.e., across all coalition jurisdictions), and regularly (i.e., responding to the adaptation of the circumvention network), this could seriously impact Russia's procurement capabilities. Any enforcement measures should be accompanied by cooperation with the public and private sectors in key third countries - Ermak-McFall Group's Plan says.

Recall

Earlier, Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that the cooperation between KFI and foreign media resulted in the arrest of three people in the Netherlands who were supplying goods for military needs to Russia in violation of sanctions.

We are sincerely grateful to the international investigators whose professional activities help to block Russian routes of illegal supply of foreign microelectronics to equip enemy missiles and drones. Among the latter, we have a successful case of cooperation with journalists from the Netherlands. Their investigation led to the arrest of three people as part of a multinational investigation into an international smuggling network that was working to circumvent European sanctions against Russia. Such small local steps help to increase the effectiveness of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country - Ruvin noted.

