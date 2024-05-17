Intermediaries in third countries through which Russia purchases goods for weapons production must be counteracted - Yermak-McFall Group

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73628 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105634 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148591 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152780 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249353 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173873 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165166 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225351 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44182 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39007 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32908 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57395 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51406 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249353 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225351 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211517 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237290 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224140 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 73628 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57395 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112690 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113601 views
Actual
Intermediaries in third countries through which Russia purchases goods for weapons production must be counteracted - Yermak-McFall Group

Intermediaries in third countries through which Russia purchases goods for weapons production must be counteracted - Yermak-McFall Group

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27204 views

Many of the goods used by Russia to manufacture weapons are produced by order of companies of the sanctions coalition in third countries.

In order to minimize the volume of supplies to Russia of goods for the production of weapons, it is necessary to strengthen sanctions pressure and export controls on companies in third countries. This is stated in the new Action Plan for further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia - Action Plan 3.0, which was presented by the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia, headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Director of the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Ambassador Michael McFaul, UNN reports

The document notes that many of the goods used by Russia to produce weapons are manufactured by order of companies of the sanctions coalition in third countries. Therefore, it is also important to ensure that export controls in all jurisdictions are applied extraterritorially.

Yermak-McFaul Group: Russia is not finding alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. Sanctions need to be strengthened17.05.24, 12:30 • 18896 views

In addition, measures should be taken against intermediaries. In particular, companies in China, Turkey, the UAE, as well as in the Caucasus and Central Asia, through which Russia purchases dual-use goods.

They (the countries of the sanctions coalition - ed.) can do this by imposing sanctions on organizations that have facilitated export control violations involving any companies or individuals from the coalition countries. If done comprehensively (i.e., going beyond the current partial approach that targets only a small number of such companies), consistently (i.e., across all coalition jurisdictions), and regularly (i.e., responding to the adaptation of the circumvention network), this could seriously impact Russia's procurement capabilities. Any enforcement measures should be accompanied by cooperation with the public and private sectors in key third countries

- Ermak-McFall Group's Plan says.

Recall

Earlier, Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said that the cooperation between KFI and foreign media resulted in the arrest of three people in the Netherlands who were supplying goods for military needs to Russia in violation of sanctions. 

We are sincerely grateful to the international investigators whose professional activities help to block Russian routes of illegal supply of foreign microelectronics to equip enemy missiles and drones. Among the latter, we have a successful case of cooperation with journalists from the Netherlands. Their investigation led to the arrest of three people as part of a multinational investigation into an international smuggling network that was working to circumvent European sanctions against Russia. Such small local steps help to increase the effectiveness of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country

- Ruvin noted.

Chips were found in a Russian reconnaissance drone with laser-erasable markings: KFI explains why the enemy does this05.01.24, 14:37 • 24982 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
netherlandsNetherlands
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
turkeyTurkey

Contact us about advertising