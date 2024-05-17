Yermak-McFaul Group: Russia is not finding alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. Sanctions need to be strengthened

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86303 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108352 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151149 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155109 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251279 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174378 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165604 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226408 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36915 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34755 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68938 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36934 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63004 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226408 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212397 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238121 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224879 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86303 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68938 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113119 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114000 views
Yermak-McFaul Group: Russia is not finding alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. Sanctions need to be strengthened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18897 views

russia has been unable to find alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. In order to ensure that the range of these goods is constantly expanding, it is necessary to strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia and export control

Russia has probably been unable to find alternative suppliers for many imported goods that are important for the war. To ensure that the range of these goods is constantly expanding, it is necessary to strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia and export controls. This is stated in the new Action Plan for further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia - Action Plan 3.0, which was presented by the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia, headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and the Director of the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Ambassador Michael McFaul, UNN reports .

Details

"Export controls, i.e., the ban on the use of technology, remain a powerful tool to deter Russia's military-industrial complex, as the country seems to have been unable to find alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. However, to increase their effectiveness, changes in the current approach are needed," the document says.

Paying taxes in the russian Federation should be considered bribery - International Working Group on Sanctions against russia17.05.24, 11:39 • 13588 views

It is noted that the sanctions coalition should tighten restrictions on Russia's access to microelectronics, CNC machines, software, navigation, radio and chemicals for explosives and other components used in the defense sector.

To this end, the Yermak-McFaul group proposes to resume the work of the Coordinating Committee on Multilateral Export Controls (CoCom). 

"During the Cold War, the United States worked with allies and partners to establish the Commerce Committee to limit the transfer of goods and technology to the Soviet Union and other communist states that could be used to develop military capabilities. The CoCom had positive results, in part because the organization was international, which helped prevent systematic evasion through loopholes in the sanctions regime. While the CoCom was not perfect, it is the right model for limiting transfers of military and dual-use technology to Russia. A new OECD-based CoCom should be established today," the document says.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that foreign partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.

At the same time, he clarified that sanctions against Russia are in effect, but supplies are carried out through countries that have not joined the sanctions regime.

"The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.

Russians use parts similar to those used in household fans in the production of aircraft bombs - Ruvin17.01.24, 17:24 • 156463 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarPoliticsNews of the World
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising