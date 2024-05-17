Yermak-McFaul Group: Russia is not finding alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. Sanctions need to be strengthened

Russia has probably been unable to find alternative suppliers for many imported goods that are important for the war. To ensure that the range of these goods is constantly expanding, it is necessary to strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia and export controls. This is stated in the new Action Plan for further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia - Action Plan 3.0, which was presented by the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia, headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and the Director of the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Ambassador Michael McFaul, UNN reports .

"Export controls, i.e., the ban on the use of technology, remain a powerful tool to deter Russia's military-industrial complex, as the country seems to have been unable to find alternative suppliers for many imported goods important for the war. However, to increase their effectiveness, changes in the current approach are needed," the document says.

It is noted that the sanctions coalition should tighten restrictions on Russia's access to microelectronics, CNC machines, software, navigation, radio and chemicals for explosives and other components used in the defense sector.

To this end, the Yermak-McFaul group proposes to resume the work of the Coordinating Committee on Multilateral Export Controls (CoCom).

"During the Cold War, the United States worked with allies and partners to establish the Commerce Committee to limit the transfer of goods and technology to the Soviet Union and other communist states that could be used to develop military capabilities. The CoCom had positive results, in part because the organization was international, which helped prevent systematic evasion through loopholes in the sanctions regime. While the CoCom was not perfect, it is the right model for limiting transfers of military and dual-use technology to Russia. A new OECD-based CoCom should be established today," the document says.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously said that foreign partners are constantly asking which countries the components are from in order to take appropriate measures.

"They are interested in which company, whose production, when the component was produced, because in many cases the Russians erase the numbers, erase the manufacturers. And we have to use special methods that we have to conduct examinations," Ruvin said.

At the same time, he clarified that sanctions against Russia are in effect, but supplies are carried out through countries that have not joined the sanctions regime.

"The sanctions are in effect. They apply only to the purchase of these components by the Russian Federation or its satellites. But there are third and fourth countries from which it is also possible to supply, and this is probably what is being done," Ruvin added.

