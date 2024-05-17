Paying taxes in the russian Federation should be considered bribery - International Working Group on Sanctions against russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Paying taxes in the russian Federation should be considered bribery - International Working Group on Sanctions against russia

Paying taxes in the russian Federation should be considered bribery - International Working Group on Sanctions against russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

Many large foreign companies continue to operate in russia, despite its invasion of Ukraine, providing resources that may contribute to the war effort. Therefore, the International Working Group on Sanctions against russia proposes to treat the payment of taxes by these companies in russia as bribery, punishable by fines.

It is proposed to consider bribery, which should entail penalties, as the payment of taxes by foreign companies in russia. The proposal is included in the new Action Plan for further strengthening sanctions pressure on russia - Action Plan 3.0, which was presented by the International Working Group on Sanctions against russia, headed by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and the Director of the Freeman-Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), Ambassador Michael McFaul, UNN reports with reference to the document.

Currently, Western companies in russia pay substantial taxes to the russian government. A sensible first step would be to introduce a mechanism that would make companies operating in russia pay the corresponding fines in their home countries, as the US does for companies that pay bribes abroad. Paying the russian tax should be considered equivalent to bribery

- the document says.

The Group's representatives believe that all Western companies should leave russia while the invasion continues.

If they continue to profit from supporting russia's war against Ukraine, they should face sanctions. This is especially true of well-known Western companies such as Schlumberger and Raiffeisen, which have been affected by sanctions in critical sectors such as finance and oil. Western companies in other sectors, such as agriculture, healthcare, and retail, that continue to make money and invest in russia should also develop plans to wind down and exit their russian businesses. The value of their russian assets should also be considered

- the document says.

Despite the sanctions, many large foreign companies, such as Leroy Merlin, Philip Morris, PepsiCo, Auchan, Nestle, Alibaba, Unilever, Mondelez and Xiaomi, continue to operate in russia providing resources that could help the kremlin in its military actions against Ukraine.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Politics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
auchanAuchan
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising