Inflation, despite the war, remains at a low level: the National Bank of Ukraine explained why

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 78068 views
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240025 views
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163783 views
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219991 views
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110911 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 38662 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 57237 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106749 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 57469 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240025 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219991 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206492 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232556 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219684 views
05:32 PM • 11968 views
04:47 PM • 19113 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106749 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110911 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158593 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23874 views

In March and April, consumer price growth in Ukraine slowed to 3.2%. Achieving the corresponding indicator is associated with a number of factors mentioned in the NBU report.

In March, consumer price growth slowed to 3.2% year-on-year; in April, the same level was recorded. in the NBU noted several reasons that restrain inflation, reports UNN.

Details

Inflation in Ukraine declined faster than was not indicated in the previous forecasts of the national financial regulator.

 in March, consumer price growth slowed to 3.2% year-on-year. In April, inflation remained at the same level. - informs the NBU report.

Low inflation is explained by a number of factors:

To a large extent, this is the effect of last year's high yields.

Per person, grain and vegetable harvests in 2023 were the highest in Ukrainian history. This was ensured due to extremely favorable weather conditions. - it is emphasized in the inflation report.

Also, the warm weather in winter contributed to a low level of inflation.

Greenhouse products, such as cucumbers and tomatoes, were sold at lower prices than last year.

 - informs the report.

Another good reason: some manufacturers sold more products on the domestic market as a result of the blockade on the Polish border - this also reduced the pressure on prices.

Among the significant factors that restrained inflation, the measures of the government and the NBU remained.

recall

UNN reported that the NBU proposed to apply an innovative financial instrument — a reparation loan provided to Ukraine with international guarantees from Russian reserves in case of non-payment of reparations by Russia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

