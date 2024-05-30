Inflation, despite the war, remains at a low level: the National Bank of Ukraine explained why

In March, consumer price growth slowed to 3.2% year-on-year; in April, the same level was recorded. in the NBU noted several reasons that restrain inflation, reports UNN.

Inflation in Ukraine declined faster than was not indicated in the previous forecasts of the national financial regulator.

in March, consumer price growth slowed to 3.2% year-on-year. In April, inflation remained at the same level. - informs the NBU report.

Low inflation is explained by a number of factors:

To a large extent, this is the effect of last year's high yields.

Per person, grain and vegetable harvests in 2023 were the highest in Ukrainian history. This was ensured due to extremely favorable weather conditions. - it is emphasized in the inflation report.

Also, the warm weather in winter contributed to a low level of inflation.

Greenhouse products, such as cucumbers and tomatoes, were sold at lower prices than last year. - informs the report.

Another good reason: some manufacturers sold more products on the domestic market as a result of the blockade on the Polish border - this also reduced the pressure on prices.

Among the significant factors that restrained inflation, the measures of the government and the NBU remained.

