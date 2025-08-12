"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces

Units of the operational-tactical group "Donetsk" are conducting defensive battles, destroying the enemy, who are trying to infiltrate between defensive lines with small infantry groups. The situation is difficult and dynamic, but enemy infiltration does not mean gaining control of Ukrainian territory, the OTG "Donetsk" stated on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Military units and subdivisions of the OTG "Donetsk" are conducting exhausting defensive battles against significantly superior enemy forces. The enemy is trying to advance by infiltrating small infantry groups between the defensive lines of the Defense Forces. - reported the OTG "Donetsk".

It is stated that the Russians reinforce these attempts by demonstrating their achievements in the media sphere.

However, this does not mean that Russians are not being destroyed there - the enemy personnel who penetrate between the positions of the OTG "Donetsk" units meet Ukrainian soldiers and face inevitable death. Infiltration does not mean gaining control of Ukrainian territory. It means the Russians are using a tactic of penetration that is unpleasant for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (which need to be staffed), where small enemy infantry groups are destroyed deep within our defensive lines, rather than on the approach to advanced positions (where the main Russian forces are destroyed). - noted the OTG "Donetsk".

As stated in the announcement, "the situation is complex, unpleasant, and dynamic." "OTG "Donetsk", as well as the Defense Forces of Ukraine as a whole, need public support and cohesion, faith in their actions. Everyone, from soldiers to commanders, is working at maximum pace, fighting battles. Everyone is in their place," emphasized the OTG "Donetsk".

Recall

On the evening of August 11, the Joint Forces Group reported operational information regarding the situation in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.

"The enemy, constantly changing tactics and methods of troop deployment, uses numerical superiority and, suffering massive personnel losses, tries to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions. The infiltration of such groups, although it necessitates the involvement of reserves to destroy them, is not a 'takeover of territory'. A misunderstanding of this has repeatedly caused errors in analyzing the situation and in public discussions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," the group emphasized.

On August 12, the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" announced that it had occupied a defense line in the Pokrovsk direction, and that "the corps' units have planned and taken measures to block enemy forces in the designated area."