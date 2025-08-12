$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
09:30 AM • 612 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 1722 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 1500 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM • 9562 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 16672 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 77109 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 124936 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 176970 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 128802 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 93046 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

Units of OTG "Donetsk" are conducting defensive battles, destroying small enemy infantry groups attempting to infiltrate between defensive lines. The situation is complex and dynamic, but infiltration does not mean seizing territories.

"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces

Units of the operational-tactical group "Donetsk" are conducting defensive battles, destroying the enemy, who are trying to infiltrate between defensive lines with small infantry groups. The situation is difficult and dynamic, but enemy infiltration does not mean gaining control of Ukrainian territory, the OTG "Donetsk" stated on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Military units and subdivisions of the OTG "Donetsk" are conducting exhausting defensive battles against significantly superior enemy forces. The enemy is trying to advance by infiltrating small infantry groups between the defensive lines of the Defense Forces.

- reported the OTG "Donetsk".

It is stated that the Russians reinforce these attempts by demonstrating their achievements in the media sphere.

However, this does not mean that Russians are not being destroyed there - the enemy personnel who penetrate between the positions of the OTG "Donetsk" units meet Ukrainian soldiers and face inevitable death. Infiltration does not mean gaining control of Ukrainian territory. It means the Russians are using a tactic of penetration that is unpleasant for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (which need to be staffed), where small enemy infantry groups are destroyed deep within our defensive lines, rather than on the approach to advanced positions (where the main Russian forces are destroyed).

- noted the OTG "Donetsk".

As stated in the announcement, "the situation is complex, unpleasant, and dynamic." "OTG "Donetsk", as well as the Defense Forces of Ukraine as a whole, need public support and cohesion, faith in their actions. Everyone, from soldiers to commanders, is working at maximum pace, fighting battles. Everyone is in their place," emphasized the OTG "Donetsk".

Recall

On the evening of August 11, the Joint Forces Group reported operational information regarding the situation in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions.

"The enemy, constantly changing tactics and methods of troop deployment, uses numerical superiority and, suffering massive personnel losses, tries to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions. The infiltration of such groups, although it necessitates the involvement of reserves to destroy them, is not a 'takeover of territory'. A misunderstanding of this has repeatedly caused errors in analyzing the situation and in public discussions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," the group emphasized.

On August 12, the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" announced that it had occupied a defense line in the Pokrovsk direction, and that "the corps' units have planned and taken measures to block enemy forces in the designated area."

Julia Shramko

War
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine