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Incident on the Latvia–Belarus border: Sybiha accused Moscow of provocations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister said that Moscow was behind the incident involving armed individuals and migrants on the Latvia–Belarus border. Ukraine supported Latvia.

Incident on the Latvia–Belarus border: Sybiha accused Moscow of provocations

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha reacted to a provocation that occurred on the Latvian-Belarusian border. He wrote about it on the social network "X," reports UNN.

Details

As the minister noted, he has no doubt that Moscow is behind this act. He also added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is deliberately using migration as a weapon with the assistance of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in order to destabilize Europe.

Ukraine expresses full solidarity with Latvia in connection with the incident on its border with Belarus, during which armed individuals threatened Latvian service members while escorting migrants to the border

- Sybiha wrote.

The minister added: the Russian and Belarusian dictators continue to test European security, increasingly resorting to acts of sabotage.

The response to this must be stronger pressure, fortified borders, and increased support for the Defense Forces of Ukraine — a powerful force that protects Europe

- Sybiha concluded.

Context

On Tuesday, October 6, masked and armed unknown individuals, threatening Latvian military personnel, attempted to forcibly transfer approximately 20 illegal migrants into the country from Belarus.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs stated that up to 200 additional State Border Guard Service officers needed to be deployed for a rapid response to incidents on the Latvian-Belarusian border.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
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