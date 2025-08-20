In Ukraine, the rules for using eQueue for buses have been updated: what will change for carriers and passengers

New rules for the eCherha system for buses are in effect in Ukraine. The changes are intended to make border crossing more predictable for carriers and convenient for passengers. Among the innovations are the possibility of booking for short routes several times a day and guaranteeing slots for stable regular flights. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, according to UNN.

Details

The eCherha system for buses will receive updated operating rules. They will come into effect after technical refinement, but it is already known what changes await carriers and passengers, according to the Ministry of Development.

First of all, the innovations concern the slotted queue - that is, those checkpoints where carriers book a specific time for crossing the border. Currently, such a system operates in 23 out of 29 points, but over time it will spread to all.

Key changes

Early access for "irregular" carriers.

If a regular carrier has not booked a slot 72 hours before the flight, it becomes available to others. This means that free places will open up faster.

Booking for short routes (up to 400 km).

One bus will be able to reserve as many slots as the daily permit allows. This is important, as such flights often make several border crossings per day.

Guaranteed slots for regular flights.

If a carrier consistently operates its routes, a time slot is assigned to it. This provides confidence that it will be able to register for its flight.

However, if fewer than two flights were performed within a month, the guarantee is removed.

What remains unchanged:

you can replace the driver or bus;

one route permit = one bus;

only one carrier can depart at a time under parity permits;

a place in the queue can be canceled independently or the system will do it automatically in case of false data.

