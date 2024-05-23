In two years, UNITED24 platform has implemented more than 100 projects to support Ukraine - Zelensky

In two years, the UNITED24 platform has implemented more than 100 projects to support Ukraine. In particular, the platform has helped to create the world's first fleet of maritime drones, purchase drones for the army, rebuild infrastructure, and achieve many other important results. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The UNITED24 fundraising platform is about unity. And the main thing that it has managed to do in the two years of its work is to unite people around the world to support our country, protect freedom and life. In two years, the UNITED24 platform has implemented more than 100 projects to support Ukraine. Helping to create the world's first fleet of maritime drones, raising funds for drones for our army and special services, rebuilding infrastructure, and many other important results that have strengthened our country and saved many lives - Zelensky wrote.

He thanked the charitable organizations, celebrity ambassadors, international and Ukrainian businesses, and people from 110 countries who joined the fight.

In the video posted by Zelensky, it is noted that thanks to the platform, it was possible to purchase 9,039 UAV systems, 74 pickup trucks, and create 96 marine drones that destroyed Russian ships in the Black Sea. It was also possible to repair 18 houses, 26 bridges, 3 schools, 5 hospitals, purchase 13 armored ambulances, 240 resuscitation vehicles, 10 all-terrain vehicles, 63 ventilators, 659 generators, 22 X-ray machines, 14 ultrasound machines, and 12 incubators for newborns.

In total, the platform managed to raise $650 million.

Recall

Lego has released sets of architectural monuments of Ukraine to raise funds for the reconstruction of a gymnasium in Dnipropetrovs'k region that was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

