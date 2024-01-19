Zelenskyy announces the results of the UNITED24 platform in 2023: more than $500 million raised

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 31820 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 55313 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 40393 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 44013 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113639 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117312 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149869 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142761 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179182 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172807 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 73759 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 84703 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103723 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 75449 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 51786 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 55641 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113681 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290452 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257263 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242257 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 32090 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103723 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149892 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110289 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110082 views
Zelenskyy announces the results of the UNITED24 platform in 2023: more than $500 million raised

Zelenskyy announces the results of the UNITED24 platform in 2023: more than $500 million raised

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21690 views

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the UNITED24 platform raised more than $500 million in 2023. These funds were used, in particular, to restore infrastructure and purchase drones.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the results of the UNITED24 fundraising platform for 2023, which raised more than $500 million, including for the purchase of drones, reconstruction, etc. The President posted the corresponding video on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"In 2023, the UNITED24 fundraising platform continued to unite people from all over the world around helping Ukraine. Restored bridges, homes and hospitals, marine drones and tens of thousands of FPVs, pickups, all-terrain vehicles, armored and regular ambulances - thanks to you," Zelenskyy  wrote.

The President thanked everyone who continues to help at the most important time in our history.

It is noted that thanks to UNITED24, more than $500 million was raised in 2023. In particular, UAH 58.5 million was raised for 2,200 for the DIU and UAH 461 million for 15,000 kamikaze drones for the Defense Forces.

More than UAH 200 million was raised for machinery and equipment for rescuers, UAH 277 million 785 thousand was raised for 101 ambulances operating in 15 regions, and UAH 124 million was raised for the purchase of 13 armored evacuation vehicles.

In addition, $1.7 million was raised to rebuild the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynskyi Lyceum in Chernihiv Oblast, $1,268,000 was raised to purchase a "shahedi catcher," and $950,000 for 2,500 "safe sky" sensors.

In addition, UAH 719 million was raised for the reconstruction of 18 residential buildings, more than $1 million was donated by Wargaming for an ambulance, and UAH 13.5 million was donated by Lego to rebuild Ukraine.

Thanks to the UNITED24 platform, 14-year-old Oleksandr Zgursky, the hero of the Imagine Dragons music video, was able to be rebuilt.

Sasha from the Imagine Dragons video has a home in Mykolaiv region again28.12.23, 22:17 • 33387 views

Also, a charity dinner organized by British billionaire Richard Branson raised $635,000 to rebuild a school in Maryanivka.

Thanks to donations through the UNITED24 platform, 18 bridges in different cities of Ukraine have been restored.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society

