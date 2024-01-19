Zelenskyy announces the results of the UNITED24 platform in 2023: more than $500 million raised

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the results of the UNITED24 fundraising platform for 2023, which raised more than $500 million, including for the purchase of drones, reconstruction, etc. The President posted the corresponding video on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"In 2023, the UNITED24 fundraising platform continued to unite people from all over the world around helping Ukraine. Restored bridges, homes and hospitals, marine drones and tens of thousands of FPVs, pickups, all-terrain vehicles, armored and regular ambulances - thanks to you," Zelenskyy wrote.

The President thanked everyone who continues to help at the most important time in our history.

It is noted that thanks to UNITED24, more than $500 million was raised in 2023. In particular, UAH 58.5 million was raised for 2,200 for the DIU and UAH 461 million for 15,000 kamikaze drones for the Defense Forces.

More than UAH 200 million was raised for machinery and equipment for rescuers, UAH 277 million 785 thousand was raised for 101 ambulances operating in 15 regions, and UAH 124 million was raised for the purchase of 13 armored evacuation vehicles.

In addition, $1.7 million was raised to rebuild the Mykhailo-Kotsiubynskyi Lyceum in Chernihiv Oblast, $1,268,000 was raised to purchase a "shahedi catcher," and $950,000 for 2,500 "safe sky" sensors.

In addition, UAH 719 million was raised for the reconstruction of 18 residential buildings, more than $1 million was donated by Wargaming for an ambulance, and UAH 13.5 million was donated by Lego to rebuild Ukraine.

Thanks to the UNITED24 platform, 14-year-old Oleksandr Zgursky, the hero of the Imagine Dragons music video, was able to be rebuilt.

Sasha from the Imagine Dragons video has a home in Mykolaiv region again

Also, a charity dinner organized by British billionaire Richard Branson raised $635,000 to rebuild a school in Maryanivka.

Thanks to donations through the UNITED24 platform, 18 bridges in different cities of Ukraine have been restored.