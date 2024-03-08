In Turkey, Zelensky personally visited factories building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy

During his visit to Turkey, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the shipyards where corvettes are built for the Ukrainian Navy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's Telegram channel.



Details

Visit to Turkey. Istanbul. Shipyards where corvettes are built for our Navy. I got acquainted with the degree of readiness and equipment of the Ivan Mazepa corvette. I talked to the Ukrainian Navy servicemen. Thank you for your service. We add strength to our country - The president said.

The Head of State noted that he had gotten acquainted with the construction of our second Ada-class corvette - he named it after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.

I thank the President of the Republic of Turkey and all defense companies of Turkey and Ukraine for their partnership, which is working together to make peace closer and more reliable - the President summarized.

Addendum

As reported in the OP, on March 8, 2024, the President of Ukraine will visit Turkey. During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, Black Sea navigation safety, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state.

Special attention during the visit will be paid to joint projects in the defense industry.

Recall

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul , Turkey is expected to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.