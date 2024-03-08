$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14525 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44329 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37124 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 198773 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181222 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173489 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219508 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248878 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154688 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371527 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
In Turkey, Zelensky personally visited factories building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 26902 views

During his visit to Turkey, President Zelenskyy toured shipyards building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy, emphasizing the defense partnership between Ukraine and Turkey aimed at strengthening Ukraine's security and bringing peace.

In Turkey, Zelensky personally visited factories building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy

During his visit to Turkey, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the shipyards where corvettes are built for the Ukrainian Navy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's Telegram channel. 

Details

Visit to Turkey. Istanbul. Shipyards where corvettes are built for our Navy. I got acquainted with the degree of readiness and equipment of the Ivan Mazepa corvette. I talked to the Ukrainian Navy servicemen. Thank you for your service. We add strength to our country

- The president said. 

The Head of State noted that he had gotten acquainted with the construction of our second Ada-class corvette - he named it after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi.

I thank the President of the Republic of Turkey and all defense companies of Turkey and Ukraine for their partnership, which is working together to make peace closer and more reliable

- the President summarized.

Addendum

As reported in the OP, on March 8, 2024, the President of Ukraine will visit Turkey. During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, Black Sea navigation safety, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state.

Special attention during the visit will be paid to joint projects in the defense industry. 

Recall

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Istanbul , Turkey is expected to emphasize its continued strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ukrainian Navy
Black Sea
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
