In the Pokrovsky direction, Russians are actively attracting aviation, dropping 18 cabs in a day - General Staff

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77142 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140206 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145260 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239778 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171988 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163752 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148001 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219911 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206414 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110775 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 37806 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 56403 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106600 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 56330 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239778 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206414 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232482 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219619 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11469 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 18641 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106600 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110775 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158570 views
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russians are actively attracting aviation, dropping 18 cabs in a day - General Staff

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russians are actively attracting aviation, dropping 18 cabs in a day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26607 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that as of 16:30, on May 29, the number of military clashes at the front increased to 60, and the largest number of attacks took place in the Pokrovsky direction.

Since the beginning of the day, on May 29, the number of military clashes at the front has increased to 60. The Enemy has significantly intensified in the Kurakhovsky direction, but the largest number of clashes remains in the Pokrovsky direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

details 

in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders are conducting attacks from Murom towards the village of Staritsa. The battle continues in the area of Volchansk. And the total number of collisions in the direction is now five. 

in the Kupyansky direction today there were already 11 fights. During the day, the enemy lost a total of 22 people here. A Russian tank was damaged. Three military clashes continue.

The enemy is firing at Donetsk communities in full, humanitarian aid is difficult to deliver-Filashkin29.05.24, 16:51 • 18390 views

in the Limansky direction, the invaders carried out two more unsuccessful assaults. This time in the territories of the Serebryansky Forestry. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of the Novy microdistrict near Chasov Yar, as well as the village of Ivanovskoye. I received a tough rebuff, as before near Klishcheyevka.

there are five military clashes in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, there are already 19 of them. the enemy is concentrating attacks in the areas of Novoselovka Pervaya, Novoaleksandrovka and Sokol. Actively supports offensive actions by dropping guided aerial bombs – today he has already used 18 Kabs in seven airstrikes

in the Dnieper direction the enemy stormed our positions in the Krynok area three times. One of the battles on the Left Bank of the Dnieper continues. The situation is under control.

in other areas, as stated in the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly.

Ukrainian troops inflict fire damage on the enemy, take all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of our defense. Our unmanned attack systems, as well as Rocket Men and Gunners, are actively reducing the enemy's offensive potential

- stated in the General Staff. 

Rust and ash: Scouts showed how they destroy Russians and their equipment in Kharkiv region29.05.24, 15:29 • 17613 views

Ukrainian border guards showed how  destroyed a Russian Hydro scooter with invaders in the Kherson region using FPV drones.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising