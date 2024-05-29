In the Pokrovsky direction, Russians are actively attracting aviation, dropping 18 cabs in a day - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, on May 29, the number of military clashes at the front has increased to 60. The Enemy has significantly intensified in the Kurakhovsky direction, but the largest number of clashes remains in the Pokrovsky direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders are conducting attacks from Murom towards the village of Staritsa. The battle continues in the area of Volchansk. And the total number of collisions in the direction is now five.

in the Kupyansky direction today there were already 11 fights. During the day, the enemy lost a total of 22 people here. A Russian tank was damaged. Three military clashes continue.

in the Limansky direction, the invaders carried out two more unsuccessful assaults. This time in the territories of the Serebryansky Forestry.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of the Novy microdistrict near Chasov Yar, as well as the village of Ivanovskoye. I received a tough rebuff, as before near Klishcheyevka.

there are five military clashes in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, there are already 19 of them. the enemy is concentrating attacks in the areas of Novoselovka Pervaya, Novoaleksandrovka and Sokol. Actively supports offensive actions by dropping guided aerial bombs – today he has already used 18 Kabs in seven airstrikes

in the Dnieper direction the enemy stormed our positions in the Krynok area three times. One of the battles on the Left Bank of the Dnieper continues. The situation is under control.

in other areas, as stated in the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly.

Ukrainian troops inflict fire damage on the enemy, take all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of our defense. Our unmanned attack systems, as well as Rocket Men and Gunners, are actively reducing the enemy's offensive potential - stated in the General Staff.

