Rust and ash: Scouts showed how they destroy Russians and their equipment in Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Fighters of the Ukrainian unit “Ghost” destroy the Russian invaders and their equipment in the Kharkiv region, turning them into ashes.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine showed how soldiers of the "Ghost" Unit destroy Russians and equipment in the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.
Soldiers of the "Ghost" unit of the Gur of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region erase Russian invaders and their equipment to the state of ash and rust
Transport weapons and personnel: scouts showed how they destroy trucks of the invaders21.05.24, 21:38 • 52755 views
Addition
According to the General Staff, as of 13:30, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders continue assault operations in the area of Volchansk.