Rust and ash: Scouts showed how they destroy Russians and their equipment in Kharkiv region

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine showed how soldiers of the "Ghost" Unit destroy Russians and equipment in the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

Soldiers of the "Ghost" unit of the Gur of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region erase Russian invaders and their equipment to the state of ash and rust - signed the Gur video.

Addition

According to the General Staff, as of 13:30, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders continue assault operations in the area of Volchansk.