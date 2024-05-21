Transport weapons and personnel: scouts showed how they destroy trucks of the invaders

Scouts destroy military trucks used by the invaders to transport weapons and personnel. This was reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate and released a video, reports UNN.

The Gur notes that the soldiers of the Special Forces "Kabul 9" continue to keep the Russian invaders on the Zaporozhye front in suspense.

The video shows the results of the scouts ' work during the day: thanks to their skill and accuracy, Muscovite military trucks burn one after another, which they use to transport personnel, weapons and ammunition.