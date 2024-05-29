ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The enemy is firing at Donetsk communities in full, humanitarian aid is difficult to deliver-Filashkin

The enemy is firing at Donetsk communities in full, humanitarian aid is difficult to deliver-Filashkin

Kyiv  •  UNN

Due to increased Russian shelling, additional settlements in the Donetsk region require forced evacuation, as the enemy conducts massive shelling of settlements and complicates the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Due to the intensification of Russian shelling, additional settlements in the Donetsk region have been identified that require forced evacuation. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

According to Filashkin, the enemy is not fully shelling the Donetsk region, for example, the Limanskaya hromada.  

"The forests are burning, the situation is very difficult," said the head of the Donetsk RMA,

When asked what is the situation with the evacuation of people from front-line settlements, the official noted that information on forced evacuation in certain territories has recently been updated.

Today I held a commission of the state emergency service, we identified additional localities that require forced evacuation.

 – said Filashkin.

When asked how many people remain in Krasnogorivka, Chas Yar and Pokrovsk, the chairman of the Donetsk Regional State Administration said the following:

664 people remain in Chas Yar, 1.5 thousand people in Maryansk community, 450 people in Krasnogorovka. It is very difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to these settlements, these settlements are under constant shelling,’ he said.

At the same time, the official explained that there are also cases when people with children return to those settlements that are on the front line.

Filashkin noted that"every day the enemy destroys electricity." Regarding the energy situation, the situation is as follows:

104 localities are de-energized; our power engineers, when the security component allows, go out and repair them in order to provide light to our people

- added the head of the Donetsk regional State Administration, head of the regional military administration.

recall

For the first time in one day, Russian troops dropped 10 guided aerial bombs on the Donetsk region, which led to the destruction of settlements and human casualties.

