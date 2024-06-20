In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia imposes its own curriculum and prohibits everything Ukrainian - Human Rights Watch

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian authorities prohibit the Ukrainian language and curriculum, instead imposing the Russian education system and spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda. This was stated by human rights activists from the organization Human Rights Watch, reports UNN.

Details

Human rights activists emphasize that Russia violates the norms of the law of armed conflict, which prohibit the occupying state from making unjustified changes to the laws in force in the occupied territory, as well as international human rights standards, including the right to education.

In particular, the occupation authorities forcibly change the curriculum and take repressive measures against employees of educational institutions who refuse to make these changes.

Human Rights Watch also found that the occupation authorities threatened parents whose children continue to study remotely under the Ukrainian educational program.

Russia should not deprive Ukrainian children of the right to education guaranteed to them by international law. it must immediately stop russifying the education system and using it to conduct political propaganda in the occupied territories of Ukraine Bill Van Esveld, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's children's Rights Division, said

According to Ukrainian experts, there are still about a million Ukrainian school-age children in the territories occupied by Russia.

According to data obtained by Human Rights Watch from the Ministry of education and science of Ukraine, more than 62,400 children in the occupied territories continue to receive education in Ukrainian general education institutions remotely.

Human rights activists note that in accordance with the laws of war, the occupation authorities are obliged to restore public order and provide services in the occupied territory, in particular to provide children with the opportunity to properly receive education.

However, it must comply with the legislation in force in this territory before the occupation. However, Russia grossly violated all these norms after the occupation of part of Ukraine.

The Russian educational program implemented in the occupied territories of Ukraine uses history textbooks that justify the Russian invasion and portray Ukraine under the current government as a "neo-Nazi state". Also, this program strictly restricts teaching in Ukrainian - says a report from Human Rights Watch.

In addition, in the occupied territories, Ukrainian children undergo military training as part of the curriculum. In addition, the management of educational institutions is required to provide the names of all students over the age of 18 who are considered by the Russian authorities to be suitable for conscription into the Russian Armed Forces.

Also, the researchers found out that the occupation authorities take revenge on everyone who criticizes the invasion, including in educational institutions.

The Russian authorities and their authorized representatives punished for distance learning or teaching under the Ukrainian program and threatened parents with fines, deprivation of parental rights and arrest if they did not send their children to "Russian" schools or if their children study under the Ukrainian program remotely.

In addition, in order to force Ukrainian teachers to work or transfer students ' personal files and other data about educational institutions, the occupation authorities used coercive measures and torture against them, detained them and mistreated them - звернулися до правозахисників Х'юман Райтс Вотч.

Addition

In addition to specific abuses by the occupation authorities, the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation caused a number of negative consequences for the Ukrainian educational system.

In particular, these are obstacles to online learning, the growing need for psychological support for students and teachers, as well as difficulties for students with special needs.

The report also refers to problems in the application by the Ukrainian authorities of criminal charges of "collaboration" against Ukrainian teachers who worked under Russian occupation, despite the fact that some teachers were forced to do so in order to survive.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance stated that in the occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russian Cossacks conduct propaganda lessons in schools called "political information", telling children about the "Russian world" and showing films that glorify Russia.