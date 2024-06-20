In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia imposes its own curriculum and prohibits everything Ukrainian - Human Rights Watch

$41.340.03
45.851.22
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91054 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102636 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119522 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189178 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233550 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143312 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369122 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181748 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197921 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1032 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4300 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11668 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13316 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17321 views
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia imposes its own curriculum and prohibits everything Ukrainian - Human Rights Watch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20708 views

Russia is forcibly imposing its education system and anti-Ukrainian propaganda on the occupied territories of Ukraine, violating international laws and depriving Ukrainian children of their right to education.

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia imposes its own curriculum and prohibits everything Ukrainian - Human Rights Watch

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian authorities prohibit the Ukrainian language and curriculum, instead imposing the Russian education system and spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda. This was stated by human rights activists from the organization Human Rights Watch, reports UNN

Details 

Human rights activists emphasize that Russia violates the norms of the law of armed conflict, which prohibit the occupying state from making unjustified changes to the laws in force in the occupied territory, as well as international human rights standards, including the right to education. 

In particular, the occupation authorities forcibly change the curriculum and take repressive measures against employees of educational institutions who refuse to make these changes. 

Human Rights Watch also found that the occupation authorities threatened parents whose children continue to study remotely under the Ukrainian educational program.

Russia should not deprive Ukrainian children of the right to education guaranteed to them by international law. it must immediately stop russifying the education system and using it to conduct political propaganda in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Bill Van Esveld, deputy director of Human Rights Watch's children's Rights Division, said

According to Ukrainian experts, there are still about a million Ukrainian school-age children in the territories occupied by Russia.

The enemy either burns Ukrainian books or throws them away: the occupiers brought a batch of propaganda books to the TOT25.03.24, 15:26 • 25400 views

According to data obtained by Human Rights Watch from the Ministry of education and science of Ukraine, more than 62,400 children in the occupied territories continue to receive education in Ukrainian general education institutions remotely.

Human rights activists note that in accordance with the laws of war, the occupation authorities are obliged to restore public order and provide services in the occupied territory, in particular to provide children with the opportunity to properly receive education.

However, it must comply with the legislation in force in this territory before the occupation. However, Russia grossly violated all these norms after the occupation of part of Ukraine.

The Russian educational program implemented in the occupied territories of Ukraine uses history textbooks that justify the Russian invasion and portray Ukraine under the current government as a "neo-Nazi state". Also, this program strictly restricts teaching in Ukrainian

- says a report from Human Rights Watch.

In addition, in the occupied territories, Ukrainian children undergo military training as part of the curriculum. In addition, the management of educational institutions is required to provide the names of all students over the age of 18 who are considered by the Russian authorities to be suitable for conscription into the Russian Armed Forces.

Russians plan to launch classes to train "policemen" in occupied Kherson region - National Resistance Center14.06.24, 21:41 • 18627 views

Also, the researchers  found out that the occupation authorities take revenge on everyone who criticizes the invasion, including in educational institutions.

The Russian authorities and their authorized representatives punished for distance learning or teaching under the Ukrainian program and threatened parents with fines, deprivation of parental rights and arrest if they did not send their children to "Russian" schools or if their children study under the Ukrainian program remotely.

In addition, in order to force Ukrainian teachers to work or transfer students ' personal files and other data about educational institutions, the occupation authorities used coercive measures and torture against them, detained them and mistreated them

- звернулися до правозахисників Х'юман Райтс Вотч.

Addition

In addition to specific abuses by the occupation authorities, the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation caused a number of negative consequences for the Ukrainian educational system.

Invaders in TOT force state employees to watch propaganda films - The Resistance Center16.05.24, 14:54 • 25657 views

In particular, these are obstacles to online learning, the growing need for psychological support for students and teachers, as well as difficulties for students with special needs.

The report also refers to problems in the application by the Ukrainian authorities of criminal charges of "collaboration" against Ukrainian teachers who worked under Russian occupation, despite the fact that some teachers were forced to do so in order to survive.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance stated that in the occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russian Cossacks conduct propaganda lessons in schools called "political information", telling children about the "Russian world" and showing films that glorify Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
