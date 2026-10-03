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In the Kharkiv region, the enemy struck a civilian vehicle with a drone—one person was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

In the village of Shestakove, a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. A 35-year-old woman was killed, and a 39-year-old man was hospitalized.

In the Kharkiv region, the enemy struck a civilian vehicle with a drone—one person was killed

In Kharkiv region, in the village of Shestakove, a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. A woman was killed and another person was injured in the strike. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

“A hostile drone strike on a civilian vehicle was recorded in the village of Shestakove. As a result of the enemy strike, a 35-year-old woman was killed and a 39-year-old man was injured

— the statement said.

The injured man was taken to hospital to receive qualified medical care.

We remind you

On October 3, Russian forces struck a civilian cargo vessel flying the Liberian flag in one of the ports in Odesa region. As a result of the attack, an engine-room sailor was killed, and three other crew members were injured.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
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Kharkiv Oblast