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In the Kharkiv region, an agent of the Russian Federation who was directing strikes at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

A resident of the Kharkiv region passed information to the Russian Federation about military facilities and the routes of armored convoys. He was notified of suspicion and faces up to 8 years in prison.

In the Kharkiv region, an agent of the Russian Federation who was directing strikes at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained

The SBU detained a Kharkiv resident who passed information to the Russians about the location of Ukrainian military facilities in the Izium direction. He now faces up to eight years in prison. The Security Service of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Cyber specialists of the Security Service detained another enemy spotter in the Kharkiv region. He turned out to be a local resident who directed Russian attacks at reserve command posts, warehouses, and combat positions of the Defense Forces in the Izium direction. The investigation established that the man came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers while searching for close relationships in specialized Telegram chats.

To recruit the man, the Russians created a fake account belonging to a "woman," who established contact with him and coordinated his criminal activities.

It was documented that, on the instructions of his "acquaintance," the suspect walked around the area to identify and pass on to the enemy the locations where Ukrainian troops’ personnel and equipment were concentrated. In addition, the perpetrator tracked the main routes used by armored columns of the Defense Forces moving toward the front line for the occupiers. After his reconnaissance missions, the informant recorded voice messages for his "online friend" with detailed descriptions of military facilities in the frontline zone

 - the post says.

SBU cyber specialists documented the man’s intelligence and subversive activities and detained him at his place of residence.

At the same time, the basing points and movement routes of the defenders of the Izium area and adjacent formations of Ukrainian defenders were secured. During searches of the detainee, officers seized a smartphone containing a messenger chat in which he communicated with Russian intelligence officers through a "female handler"

- the post says.

SBU investigators notified him that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is currently in custody and faces up to 8 years in prison. An investigation is also ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and the possible additional legal classification of the suspect’s actions.

We remind you

A court handed down a verdict to an agent of the Russian Federation for setting fire to Ukrzaliznytsia equipment in Kyiv. The perpetrator will spend 15 years behind bars with confiscation of property for sabotage.

Alla Kiosak

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