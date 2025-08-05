In Sumy region, Russian assault operations continue, but the enemy cannot advance - Demchenko

In a small section within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities in Sumy region, enemy activity is observed. Assault actions by infantry groups continue, but the Russians cannot advance.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Only on a small section within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities is enemy activity observed with infantry groups trying to advance deeper into the Sumy region. At the same time, the General Staff previously noted that the enemy was contained in this area. Now, although assault actions by infantry groups continue, the enemy cannot advance. - said Demchenko.

He reported that in their defense zones, units of the State Border Guard Service, using artillery, mortars, and UAV units, are destroying dozens of enemy personnel.

Addition

In Sumy region, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate defeated eight companies of Russian invaders. In fierce battles, the enemy lost 334 soldiers killed and 550 wounded.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the Defense Forces are demonstrating success and continuing active operations against Russian troops in Sumy region.