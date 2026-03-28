In Sumy region, Russian artillery shelling killed a girl, her 6-year-old sister was wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian artillery struck a residential building in the Znob-Novhorodske community. A young girl was killed, and her six-year-old sister sustained serious injuries.
A 20-year-old girl was killed and a 6-year-old child was seriously injured in Sumy region due to a Russian attack, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
As stated, on March 28, at about 12:00, the enemy, according to preliminary data, shelled a house of civilians in the Zno-Novhorod community of Shostka district with artillery.
As a result of the attack, a 20-year-old girl was killed. Her 6-year-old sister was seriously injured
Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
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