In Poland, it was stated that Kaliningrad has become Russia’s weak spot, and the Kremlin is reacting hysterically to NATO’s actions

Russia is increasingly threatening NATO with nuclear weapons due to concerns about the security of the Kaliningrad region. The Kremlin understands the vulnerability of its exclave, said Polish Institute of International Affairs analyst Łukasz Kulesa in a comment to LRT, reports UNN.

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The Russians are reacting, I would say, hysterically, because they understand that Kaliningrad is one of their weak points – the expert emphasized.

Earlier, Poland reinforced its border with the Kaliningrad region with anti-tank fortifications, while Lithuania installed so-called "dragon's teeth."

Is Russia ready to use nuclear weapons

Experts believe that Moscow is using nuclear threats primarily to intimidate the West and weaken support for Ukraine.

NATO is trying to reduce tensions with Russia ahead of large-scale nuclear exercises in Europe

Former head of NATO nuclear policy Jim Stokes assesses the risk of a nuclear strike as very low, although he does not rule it out completely.

At the same time, Kulesa proposed conducting training flights by French aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons over the Baltic states and Poland, but without the warheads themselves.

Lithuania to deploy army to strengthen border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region