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Lithuania to deploy army to strengthen border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Lithuania plans to temporarily deploy up to 100 military personnel to assist border guards near Kaliningrad. The decision was called preventive due to possible mobilization in Russia.

Lithuania to deploy army to strengthen border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region

Minister of the Interior Martinas Katelinas appealed to the country's defense minister to deploy the army to assist border guards in protecting Lithuania's border with Russia's Kaliningrad region. LRT reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, the situation on the Lithuanian border is currently calm, and the involvement of the military is a preventive measure.

This is a preventive measure, taking into account several factors — yesterday's incident on the Latvian border and, at the same time, publicly available information about possible mobilization in Russia, which those who genuinely do not want to be mobilized may try to enter illegally

— Katelinas said.

In turn, Lithuania's Minister of National Defense Robertas Kaunas said that the order would be carried out immediately and that the army would assist the border guards for several weeks.

"I instructed the military and the defense headquarters to provide the requested capabilities and reinforce border patrols near Kaliningrad — up to 100 soldiers are planned to be deployed, simply to ensure the security of our border. ... There is also a physical barrier — a fence — on the Belarusian border, ... whereas near Kaliningrad we have no physical barriers," Kaunas said.

To remind you

In its first reading, the Seimas of Lithuania supported the lifting of the ban on nuclear weapons.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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