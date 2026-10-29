In Oleshky, the ceasefire has lasted for 54 hours - Lubinets on the mission’s progress

No violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded within the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. Demining is proceeding successfully. Humanitarian aid is being prepared for the residents of this city in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. This was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, on social media on the morning of October 29, UNN writes.

Demining of the routes necessary for the humanitarian mission is currently underway. At the same time, we are already assembling a humanitarian cargo shipment that we plan to deliver to Oleshky tomorrow. The ceasefire regime has already lasted 54 hours. It began on October 27 at 03:00 Kyiv time. The parties are fully complying with the agreed arrangements; no violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded - Lubinets reported.

According to him, this "became possible, in particular, thanks to constant communication between me and the Commissioner for Human Rights in the russian federation, Yana Lantratova". "We remain in contact and are coordinating the implementation of the agreements reached," he said.

"I would like to separately thank U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, who is personally devoting her time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky," the Ombudsman added.

"We continue working on implementing the agreements. Our task is to deliver humanitarian aid to the people who remain in the city and ensure the possibility of safe departure for civilians," Lubinets emphasized.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced a ceasefire regime from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time, in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of the civilian population.

On the morning of October 27, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of a humanitarian mission in Oleshky. Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. During the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire regime has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire regime will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

On October 28, it was reported that demining of routes had begun in Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.