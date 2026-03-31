In Odesa, a drone hit a building's balcony, damaging several floors and injuring one person

On the morning of March 31, during a Russian drone attack on Odesa, one of the drones hit a residential high-rise building. As a result of the strike, a 50-year-old man was injured. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN writes.

Details

According to the regional military administration, the strike hit the balcony of an apartment on the third floor.

After the hit, the facade of the building was damaged, and windows were also blown out. Damage was recorded on the second, third, and fourth floors – balconies were damaged.

After the strike, a fire broke out, but rescuers managed to quickly extinguish it.

As a result of the attack, a 50-year-old man was injured. He was diagnosed with a cut wound to his forearm. He is receiving medical assistance.

Rescuers, utility services, and other emergency services continue to work at the scene.

In Poltava district, a person died after drone debris fell, a child is among the injured