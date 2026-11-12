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In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV fell onto a road: a car caught fire and one person was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

A Russian UAV fell in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, setting a car on fire and damaging a bus. One person was injured.

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV fell onto a road: a car caught fire and one person was injured
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN correspondent

A passenger car caught fire after a Russian UAV fell onto the roadway in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

One person was injured as a result of the UAV falling onto the road. Medics are providing assistance. A passenger car was on fire. A bus was partially damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene

- he later added.

A UNN correspondent at the scene published photos of the aftermath of the hostile UAV strike.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN correspondent

We would like to remind you

In Kyiv, the number of people injured after a Russian drone struck a high-rise building in the morning on November 12 increased. According to the State Emergency Service, 1 person was killed and there were injured people; emergency responders also rescued 3 more people after the Russian morning strike on a residential nine-story building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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