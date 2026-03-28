In Kyiv, transport operations resumed after power outages

In Kyiv, traffic has resumed after power outages on the left bank, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Public electric transport operation restored - noted the Kyiv City State Administration.

At the same time, due to the de-energization of Kyivvodokanal facilities, as indicated, "the absence of water supply is recorded on the left bank of the capital, as well as in Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts."

Kyivvodokanal specialists are already working to solve the problem and are carrying out all necessary repair work.

Recall

Earlier, power outages and changes in transport operation were recorded on the left bank of Kyiv.

In Kyiv, on the left bank, there are power outages and transport disruptions, and water supply is cut off.