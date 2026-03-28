In Kyiv, on the left bank, there are power outages and transport disruptions, and water supply is cut off.

In Kyiv, there are power outages on the left bank, and water outages across the city due to power cuts to facilities, with changes in public transport operations, the Kyiv City State Administration and Kyivvodokanal reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

On the left bank of Kyiv, power outages and changes in public transport operations were recorded. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

It is noted that the voltage problems recorded on the left bank of the capital affected the operation of public transport - in particular, some ground electric transport is operating with interruptions.

In the capital's subway, the section between the "Dnipro" - "Lisova" stations was temporarily out of service, but train traffic is now resuming, the Kyiv City State Administration added.

The "blue" and "green" metro lines continue to operate as usual.

Kyivpastrans noted that the operation of the following routes was suspended: trolleybus routes: 29, 30, 31, 34, 37, 44, 50, 50k; tram routes: 8, 28, 29, 33, 35.

"Currently, traffic is gradually resuming. Information on the restoration of stable electricity supply and full operation of transport will be provided separately," the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

Due to the power outage at Kyivvodokanal facilities, there is currently no water supply on the left bank of the capital, as well as in the Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. - noted Kyivvodokanal.

Specialists, as indicated, are already working to solve the problem and are carrying out the necessary repair work to restore water supply to consumers as soon as possible.

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