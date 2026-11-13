In Komyshuvakha, the Russians shelled rescuers twice during search operations

On the eighth day of search operations in Komyshuvakha, Russian forces struck the rescuers twice. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that none of the personnel were injured in the attack. However, specialized rescue equipment and a service vehicle were damaged.

Despite the occupiers’ constant shelling, the rescuers continue to do their work, risking their own lives to save others - the statement reads.

Recall

The day before, in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, following a Russian airstrike on November 2, two more dead people and fragments of the bodies of other victims were found.

Russian forces attacked rescuers three times while they were dealing with the aftermath of shelling in Komyshuvakha