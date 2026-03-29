In Kenya, the death toll from floods has risen to 108

At least 108 people have died in Kenya due to prolonged rains and floods. The updated data was released on Saturday by the country's National Police Service, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Heavy rains and flash floods began on the evening of March 6 and have since caused widespread destruction in various parts of the country. The disaster destroyed dozens of cars, disrupted air travel, and damaged energy infrastructure.

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According to official information, as of Friday, more than 2,700 families across the country were forced to leave their homes.

The threat remains

Despite a slight decrease in rainfall intensity in some areas, authorities warn that the danger has not yet passed. Police say the risk of new flooding remains due to overflowing drainage systems and saturated soil.

Kenya is no stranger to devastating floods during the rainy season, but the current wave of natural disaster has been one of the most severe in recent times.

The death toll from the massive floods in Kenya has risen to 42, and rescue operations are ongoing