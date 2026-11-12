In Germany, a coal-fired power plant was demolished in three controlled explosions. This was reported by Tagesschau, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that a 130-meter cooling tower, a 250-meter smokestack, and a 70-meter boiler house at the coal-fired power plant were demolished in the German city of Lünen, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It took 420 kg of explosives to do so.

The coal-fired power plant in Lünen operated for more than 80 years after being commissioned in 1938. Work on its dismantling began in June last year.

According to the authorities' plan, Germany must completely stop using fossil coal in the energy sector by 2038.

Let us remind you

The European Commission approved Germany's plan to build new gas-fired power plants by 2031.

The world was supposed to begin phasing out coal in 2026, but Trump and Russia’s war against Ukraine have changed the forecast