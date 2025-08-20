In eastern Poland, a military decoy drone without a warhead fell and exploded in a field - PAP

The object that fell and exploded near the village of Osiny in the Lublin Voivodeship in eastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, was a military drone, but without a warhead; most likely, it was a decoy, PAP reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the country's Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

An unknown object fell and exploded in a cornfield near Osiny in the Łuków County of the Lublin Voivodeship.

As PAP unofficially learned from sources close to the Polish Ministry of National Defense, "the object was a military drone, but without a warhead, containing only a small amount of explosives."

As the publication notes, "the drone was most likely a so-called decoy - a drone whose purpose is to interfere with air defense systems and distract their attention from purely combat drones."

Explosion in a field in eastern Poland: the Ministry of Defense does not rule out a Russian drone, but did not record any airspace violations