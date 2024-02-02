In Dnipropetrovs'k region, all miners stuck underground due to a Russian drone attack have been brought to the surface

All 113 miners who were stuck underground due to an enemy UAV attack have been brought to the surface, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, UNN reports.

All 113 miners are on the surface. I am grateful to the mine rescuers, the State Emergency Service, the management and labor collectives of KZHRK and Arcelor - Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, UNN reported that 100 mine workers were underground due to a power outage caused by a drone attack in Kryvyi Rih district.

