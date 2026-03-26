In Dnipro, a Russian "Shahed" hit an apartment building, there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro on March 26, an enemy drone hit a residential multi-story building. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported the presence of injured persons.
On March 26, a Russian "Shahed" drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro, causing casualties. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.
Details
The exact number of casualties is currently being determined. A photo of the aftermath of the enemy attack has appeared online.
Recall
On Thursday, March 26, explosions were heard in Dnipro due to an attack by Russian "Shahed" drones. Local Telegram channels report that another group of Russian UAVs is flying towards the city.