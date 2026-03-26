In Dnipro, a Russian "Shahed" hit an apartment building, there are casualties

On March 26, a Russian "Shahed" drone hit an apartment building in Dnipro, causing casualties. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

The exact number of casualties is currently being determined. A photo of the aftermath of the enemy attack has appeared online.

Recall

On Thursday, March 26, explosions were heard in Dnipro due to an attack by Russian "Shahed" drones. Local Telegram channels report that another group of Russian UAVs is flying towards the city.