IDP evacuation points to receive utility compensation - government decision

Evacuation points and transit centers for internally displaced persons (IDPs) will receive compensation for utility services, the government's decision was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, UNN reports.

The government approved the procedure for compensating utility services at IDP evacuation points - Svyrydenko announced.

According to her, it is about "a clear mechanism of compensation for owners or tenants of assembly evacuation points, intermediate points, transit centers and reception points where evacuated people stay until further relocation or resettlement."

The compensation, as expected, "will cover the cost of consumed utility services, heat, water and electricity, as well as the cost of liquefied gas, solid and liquid stove household fuel."

Applications for compensation can now be submitted online - through a personal account on the Pension Fund's electronic services portal. Compensation will be paid monthly until the 25th. Control over the accrual of payments will be provided by the National Social Service and its territorial bodies.

Government extended payments to IDPs and changed a number of conditions - details