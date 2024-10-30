IDF orders evacuation of Lebanon's 100,000-strong UNESCO heritage city
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli Defense Forces have called on residents of the ancient city of Baalbek to urgently evacuate before air strikes on Hezbollah targets. The UNESCO-listed city is home to about 100,000 people.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ordered people to leave the ancient Lebanese city of Baalbek as an attack on Hezbollah targets was announced.
Writes UNN with reference to Euronews.
On Wednesday, October 30, the Israeli Defense Forces warned residents of the city of Baalbek in northeastern Lebanon and neighboring villages to evacuate immediately before air strikes on Hezbollah targets. Baalbek is now home to about 100,000 people. Panic has spread among the population, local officials said.
HelpHelp
The city of Baalbek is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Baalbek has been inhabited for thousands of years. The ancient Greeks called the city Heliopolis, and it flourished especially under the Romans.
The city is home to the famous temples of Jupiter and Bacchus.
Recall
The Israeli army conducted a series of special operations near the village of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. Hundreds of military facilities, thousands of weapons and Hezbollah's underground infrastructure were destroyed.
Earlier , UNN reported that a rockethit the UNIFIL headquarters in Nakoura , damaging a car repair shop and causing minor injuries to peacekeepers. The incident is under investigation, and the UN reminds of its responsibility for the safety of its personnel.
Gaza War Talks Resume, Israel May Take Serious Steps Only After US Elections29.10.24, 11:02 • 14852 views