IDF kills another senior Hamas commander

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck in Khan Younis, eliminating the head of Hamas's internal security forces, Hasam Shahwan, UNN reports, citing the Israeli Defense Forces.

Details

The IDF reportedly carried out a pinpoint strike in the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis, killing the head of Hamas's internal security forces in the southern Gaza Strip, Hasam Shahwan, on Wednesday night.

Hamas's internal security forces were reportedly known for brutal interrogation of the population, systematic human rights violations, and suppression of dissent within the organization.

Hasam Shahwan reportedly played a key role in developing intelligence assessments and coordinated with Hamas' military wing during attacks on the IDF in the Gaza Strip.

To minimize the risk of harm to civilians, a number of measures were reportedly taken, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional reconnaissance.

Recall

Negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the release of hostages between Israel and Hamas are 90% complete. Key issues remain to be resolved.