IDF conducts massive strike on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut residential area

IDF conducts massive strike on Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut residential area

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18409 views

The Israeli Defense Forces attacked Hezbollah's central headquarters in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut. Explosions were heard in the city and a column of smoke rose, the results of the strike are being clarified.

On Friday, September 27, the Israeli Defense Forces struck the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Beirut. This was announced by the IDF , UNN reports.

Details

A few minutes ago, the Israel Defense Forces conducted a precision strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which served as the epicenter of Hezbollah terror. Hezbollah's central headquarters was deliberately built under residential buildings in the center of Dahiyeh, in Beirut, as part of Hezbollah's strategy to use the Lebanese as human shields.

- IDF spokesman Daniel Hagar said

Erdogan calls to stop Netanyahu, comparing him to Hitler24.09.24, 19:14 • 15774 views

Meanwhile, locals posted videos from the attacked Beirut online. A series of explosions were heard in the city, followed by a column of smoke. 

Recall

Recently, the IDF announced that  it is deploying two reserve brigades to perform operational tasks on the northern bridgehead. This will allow to continue the fight against Hezbollah, to protect Israel

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

