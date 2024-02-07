ICC blocks Ukraine's attempt to seek a trial for Russian crimes - The Guardian

The International Criminal Court has faced a tense struggle for influence, which is hindering Ukraine's efforts to establish a specialized international tribunal that would consider the actions of the Russian leadership on the territory of Ukraine as crimes. This was reported by Philip Sands, one of the leading supporters of the creation of an international tribunal, according to The Guardian, UNN reports .

Details

Philip Sands accused the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, and some unnamed judges of this jurisdiction based in The Hague of creating a deadlock. In his opinion, they are opposing the idea of a special international tribunal not because of principled considerations, but because they are fighting for their own interests.

The delays have caused frustration among Ukrainians, who have called on the UK to take the lead. It is generally recognized that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has jurisdiction to bring war crimes charges, but does not extend its jurisdiction to Russia, as the latter is not a party to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, - said Philip Sands.

Instead, the ICC is trying to indict President Vladimir Putin in connection with the abduction of children from Ukraine. According to Sands, some G7 countries - the United States, Britain and France - are nervous about the international tribunal because it could set a precedent that would lead to other world leaders being indicted by other future tribunals.

Concerns remain that the United Nations General Assembly or the Security Council may not support the establishment of the tribunal, which could reduce its international legitimacy. For example, Russia could use its veto in the Security Council to block the creation of such a tribunal if such a proposal is put forward.

Addendum

However, Frank Hoffmeister, the head of the EU's legal department for foreign affairs, called for "a dose of realism" regarding the alternative option of establishing the court by voting at the UN General Assembly. He noted that while 140 states at the General Assembly voted to condemn Russia's actions, support fell below 100 when countries were asked about creating a register of damage in Ukraine caused by Russia.

Another option is for the Council of Europe to create this body on the basis of a multilateral treaty, but this would confirm that the global South is excluded from the Western-dominated system of international justice.

I don't know how many votes you will get if you say: "Let's punish Putin". If there is not enough support, the whole thing will die down, and this is a guarantee of failure, - said Frank Hoffmeister.

Recall

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin. The Russian dictator is accused of abducting and taking 16,000 Ukrainian children. In addition to the Russian dictator, the court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Levova-Belova.