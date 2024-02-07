ICC blocks Ukraine's attempt to seek a trial for Russian crimes - The Guardian

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62940 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116327 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121549 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163618 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266691 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176678 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166808 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148589 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237012 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83603 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61255 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97043 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58236 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39397 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266691 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237012 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222410 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247872 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234079 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116327 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100057 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100510 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117040 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117701 views
Actual
ICC blocks Ukraine's attempt to seek a trial for Russian crimes - The Guardian

ICC blocks Ukraine's attempt to seek a trial for Russian crimes - The Guardian

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27071 views

The ICC blocks Ukraine's attempt to create a specialized international tribunal to try Russian leaders for crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court has faced a tense struggle for influence, which is hindering Ukraine's efforts to establish a specialized international tribunal that would consider the actions of the Russian leadership on the territory of Ukraine as crimes. This was reported by Philip Sands, one of the leading supporters of the creation of an international tribunal, according to The Guardian, UNN reports .

Details

Philip Sands accused the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, and some unnamed judges of this jurisdiction based in The Hague of creating a deadlock. In his opinion, they are opposing the idea of a special international tribunal not because of principled considerations, but because they are fighting for their own interests.

The delays have caused frustration among Ukrainians, who have called on the UK to take the lead. It is generally recognized that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has jurisdiction to bring war crimes charges, but does not extend its jurisdiction to Russia, as the latter is not a party to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC,

- said Philip Sands.

Instead, the ICC is trying to indict President Vladimir Putin in connection with the abduction of children from Ukraine. According to Sands, some G7 countries - the United States, Britain and France - are nervous about the international tribunal because it could set a precedent that would lead to other world leaders being indicted by other future tribunals.

Concerns remain that the United Nations General Assembly or the Security Council may not support the establishment of the tribunal, which could reduce its international legitimacy. For example, Russia could use its veto in the Security Council to block the creation of such a tribunal if such a proposal is put forward.

Addendum

However, Frank Hoffmeister, the head of the EU's legal department for foreign affairs, called for "a dose of realism" regarding the alternative option of establishing the court by voting at the UN General Assembly. He noted that while 140 states at the General Assembly voted to condemn Russia's actions, support fell below 100 when countries were asked about creating a register of damage in Ukraine caused by Russia.

Another option is for the Council of Europe to create this body on the basis of a multilateral treaty, but this would confirm that the global South is excluded from the Western-dominated system of international justice.

I don't know how many votes you will get if you say: "Let's punish Putin". If there is not enough support, the whole thing will die down, and this is a guarantee of failure,

- said Frank Hoffmeister.

Recall

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin. The Russian dictator is accused of abducting and taking 16,000 Ukrainian children. In addition to the Russian dictator, the court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Levova-Belova.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
hardianThe Guardian
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
g7G7
the-hagueThe Hague
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising